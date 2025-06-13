Commentary: Resolving trade disputes through equal dialogue, mutually beneficial cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent prior to the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism in London, Britain, June 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

It is hoped that the U.S. side will value the hard-won momentum for dialogue, demonstrate genuine sincerity through concrete actions, and work in the same direction as China.

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism concluded Tuesday night in London. During the two-day talks, the two sides held candid and in-depth talks, and thoroughly exchanged views on economic and trade issues of mutual concern.

The two sides also reached principled agreement on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call on June 5 and the framework of measures to consolidate the outcomes of the economic and trade talks in Geneva, and made new progress in addressing each other's economic and trade concerns.

The meeting was an important consultation held under the guidance of the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state on June 5. The top-level strategic communication has charted the course for both teams to continue resolving issues through dialogue and consultation.

The principled agreement and new progress achieved during the London talks did not come easily. The path from Geneva to London has been far from smooth. During this period, the U.S. side had introduced multiple discriminatory restrictive measures against China, which at some point disrupted the hard-won momentum for dialogue.

Moreover, as the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, the London talks inevitably had to address more specific, sensitive and contentious issues. The fact that both sides were able to engage in candid and in-depth discussions and reached the principled agreement sends a positive signal.

This reaffirms that despite the long road ahead and significant challenges, managing differences through dialogue and seeking pathways for cooperation remains the only rational choice.

Still, longstanding structural problems and deep-rooted differences remain in China-U.S. economic and trade relations. These cannot be resolved overnight. Next, the two sides should, in accordance with the important consensus and requirements reached by the two heads of state during their phone call, make better use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, and work to enhance consensus, reduce misunderstanding and strengthen cooperation.

For future talks to succeed, it is essential to foster a constructive atmosphere for dialogue. If the U.S. side seeks cooperation at the negotiating table while simultaneously imposing discriminatory restrictions on Chinese enterprises and pursuing a policy of containment and suppression, it will only undermine mutual trust and hinder the implementation of any consensus.

There are no winners in trade wars. China does not seek conflict but will not be intimidated by one. While China is sincere in pursuing economic and trade consultations, it also has its principles.

It is hoped that the U.S. side will value the hard-won momentum for dialogue, demonstrate genuine sincerity through concrete actions, and work in the same direction as China. At this juncture, the immediate priority should be to roll back discriminatory measures against China, paving the way for the steady and unhindered growth of bilateral economic cooperation.

Words alone are not enough. The U.S. side should follow through with good faith and tangible actions to honor its commitments and implement agreed-upon measures. Only then can the two countries preserve the progress made through dialogue, put their economic relationship on a more stable footing, and inject more certainty and stability into the world economy.

