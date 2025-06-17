China urges U.S. to stop coercing other countries into taking sides

Xinhua) 10:24, June 17, 2025

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China has always supported Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Panama, in upholding their independence and autonomy and opposing hegemony, bullying and foreign interference, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to reports that the U.S. Embassy in Panama stated the United States will work with Panama to install seven new communications towers with U.S. technology, replacing Chinese company Huawei's equipment. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has urged the U.S. embassy to refrain from making public declarations regarding decisions made solely by the Panamanian government.

Addressing a regular press briefing, Guo said that the United States has long conducted surveillance and cyberattacks in Latin America and the Caribbean, causing adverse effects across the Western Hemisphere and leaving countries in the Americas feeling insecure.

He added that while carrying out friendly cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries, China has always adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, openness, inclusiveness and win-win collaboration. "China never seeks spheres of influence, nor does it engage in geopolitical competition, let alone coerce other countries into taking sides," the spokesperson said.

Noting that Latin America and the Caribbean are not anyone's backyard, Guo urged the United States to stop politicizing economic, trade, and scientific and technological issues, stop interfering in other countries' internal affairs and undermining their sovereignty and independence, stop coercing other countries into taking sides or restricting cooperation with China, and instead focus on promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)