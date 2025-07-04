China's commerce ministry says dialogue, cooperation are right way as U.S. lifts trade restrictions

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Friday that dialogue and cooperation are the right path forward, in response to the U.S. lifting of a series of economic and trade restrictions on China.

A spokesperson for the ministry made the remarks in response to a media query about recent reports that certain Chinese companies have received notices from the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the resumption of exports to China of products such as electronic design automation software, ethane, and aircraft engines.

The spokesperson confirmed that following the recent China-U.S. economic and trade talks in London, both sides had finalized implementation details to carry out the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks on June 5, and to consolidate the outcomes of the economic and trade talks in Geneva.

As part of this process, China is reviewing applications for export licenses for eligible controlled items in accordance with laws and regulations, while the United States has taken corresponding steps to remove certain restrictive measures and has informed the Chinese side, the spokesperson said.

Describing the framework reached during the economic and trade talks in London as "hard-won," the spokesperson stressed that dialogue and cooperation are the right path forward, while threats and coercion "lead nowhere."

The spokesperson urged the United States to fully recognize the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. economic and trade ties, continue to meet China halfway, and further correct its erroneous practices to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and jointly promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

