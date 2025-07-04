China urges U.S. to stop advancing so-called Taiwan-related act: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:02, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and stop advancing the so-called Taiwan-related act, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the adoption of the so-called "Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act" by the U.S. House of Representatives, requiring the U.S. government to support China's Taiwan region in joining the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mao stressed that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.

Taiwan has no basis, reason or right to participate in the United Nations or other international organizations, whose membership is confined to sovereign states, Mao noted.

China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, observe the international law and the basic norms governing international relations, stop advancing the so-called Taiwan-related act, stop using the Taiwan question to interfere in China's internal affairs, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

