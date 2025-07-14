China, U.S. intensifying efforts to implement London trade talk outcomes: customs official

Xinhua) 14:33, July 14, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States are accelerating efforts to implement outcomes from the framework reached during the economic and trade talks in London, an official with the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Monday.

Following positive progress in recent economic and trade talks in Geneva and London, trade between the two countries recovered to over 350 billion yuan (about 49 billion U.S. dollars) last month from less than 300 billion yuan in May, Wang Lingjun, deputy head of the GAC, told a press conference.

Wang said China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation was mutually beneficial in nature, and that it represents the irreversible trend of globalization, the need for deeper industrial chain integration, and the demands for collaboration on innovation between enterprises of the two countries and improvement of the well-being of the two peoples.

Describing the consensus reached in Geneva and the framework established in London as "hard-won," he said China hopes the United States will work with China to make cooperation the main theme of bilateral economic and trade ties, steer the global trade system back to a fair and open track, and contribute to the recovery and growth of the global economy.

