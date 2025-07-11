Chinese vice premier meets former U.S. treasury secretary
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson in Beijing on Thursday.
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that strengthening cooperation between China and the United States based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation is conducive to sound, sustained development of China-U.S. relations, which can benefit both countries and the world.
Stressing that China represents a major factor of certainty in today's turbulent world, Ding expressed the hope that the United States will view China's development objectively, respect China's core interests and major concerns, foster stable and mutually beneficial economic and trade relations, and work with China to fulfill their responsibilities as major countries.
"We welcome the Paulson Institute and U.S. enterprises to come to China for cooperation, and to play an active role in promoting mutual trust and cooperation between China and the United States," Ding said.
Paulson said that the U.S.-China relations are crucial to global economic stability and development, and both sides should enhance communication and mutual trust. He expressed his willingness to contribute actively to this process.
