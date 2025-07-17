Home>>
Chinese, US youth unite in singing 'Song of the Fifth Ring'
(People's Daily Online) 08:39, July 17, 2025
As part of the Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, students from Brigham Young University in the United States took center stage at Beijing University of Technology on June 14, 2025, delivering a spirited performance of "The Song of the Fifth Ring," a lively tune crafted especially for Beijing.
They were warmly joined by local students, with their voices blending in harmonious unity. This heartfelt cross-cultural performance vividly showcases the transformative power of art, weaving together the youthful spirits of China and the U.S. in a celebration of friendship and shared dreams.
