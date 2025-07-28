Colorful China performance staged at 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan
Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A dancer from China's North Minzu University performs at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A singer from China's North Minzu University performs at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
People watch Colorful China performance at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Closing performance of Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival staged in Beijing
- Young Chinese drive boom in live performance spending
- Centuried Quyi festival opens in Huimin County of China's Shandong
- Chinese regions promote integration of performances, tourism
- Trending in China | Dazzling fire pot performance
- NCPA stages performances, activities on open day to celebrate 17th anniversary
- Artists perform at gala of China's National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities in S China's Sanya
- China's young acrobatic talents stage performances in Beijing
- Feature: Ballet "The Butterfly Lovers" staged in Hong Kong
- Chinese orchestra performs in Vladivostok
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.