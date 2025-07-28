Colorful China performance staged at 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan

Xinhua) 11:15, July 28, 2025

Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts. The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A dancer from China's North Minzu University performs at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A singer from China's North Minzu University performs at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People watch Colorful China performance at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Artists from China's North Minzu University perform at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jerash, Jordan, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

