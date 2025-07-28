Cambodia-Thailand border clashes enter 5th day

PHNOM PENH/BANGKOK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas have entered the fifth day, both sides said on Monday.

Cambodian Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said the Thai side opened fire first earlier in the morning, while the Thai military said Cambodian attacks continued throughout the night.

"Despite a special meeting between the heads of the two governments will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today to negotiate for a ceasefire, at 03:10 a.m. local time, the Thai side still continued to open fire first on Cambodia in the disputed border areas until 05:07 a.m.," Socheata said.

She said that so far, the number of Cambodian evacuees from border provinces has risen to 39,828 families with about 134,707 people.

She added that a total of 600 schools have been closed, affecting around 150,000 students and 6,000 teachers.

Meanwhile, she said approximately 400,000 Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand have returned home so far.

Thai military-affiliated accounts on Monday posted on social media that the clashes in Thailand-Cambodia border areas had entered the fifth day, with Cambodian forces yet to cease fire. From 23:00 local time on Sunday until dawn, Thai soldiers did not rest throughout the night.

As of Sunday, the border clashes had resulted in the deaths of 14 Thai civilians and eight soldiers, with an additional 37 civilians sustaining varying degrees of injuries. And a total of 139,646 people had been evacuated from the border risk areas, as released by the Thai government on Sunday.

