Blood donation organized amid border clashes between Cambodian, Thai soldiers

Xinhua) 13:50, July 26, 2025

Cambodian people donate blood in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 25, 2025. The blood donation was made amid border clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers. Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey deputy governor, Met Meas Pheakdey, told Xinhua over the telephone that one villager was killed and five others were wounded on Thursday when the Thai side fired artillery shells into Cambodian territory. Blood donation is organized amid border clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

