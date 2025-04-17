A reporter's firsthand experience with acupuncture in Cambodia

The newly-established Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital is a large, beautiful and modern hospital constructed with the help of China and located in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

In March 2022, a Chinese medical team specializing in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) arrived in Phnom Penh to set up a TCM department at the hospital. Today, a People's Daily Online reporter will explore this popular department and see how TCM practices are being integrated into Cambodia's modern healthcare landscape.

Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.

