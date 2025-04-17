A reporter's firsthand experience with acupuncture in Cambodia
By Sheng Chuyi, Yuan Meng, Wang Yulin (People's Daily Online) 21:32, April 17, 2025
The newly-established Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital is a large, beautiful and modern hospital constructed with the help of China and located in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.
In March 2022, a Chinese medical team specializing in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) arrived in Phnom Penh to set up a TCM department at the hospital. Today, a People's Daily Online reporter will explore this popular department and see how TCM practices are being integrated into Cambodia's modern healthcare landscape.
Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Arab-China traditional medicine forum held in Cairo to enhance mutual learning, innovation
- Cityscape of Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Chinese and Cambodian national flags fly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Chinese medical team brings TCM care to Malta's elderly
- Building roads and railways creates prosperity in all sectors: A 'golden' bridge across Cambodia
- Youth talk: The cultural bonds between China and Southeast Asia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.