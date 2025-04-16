Arab-China traditional medicine forum held in Cairo to enhance mutual learning, innovation

Xinhua) 11:02, April 16, 2025

CAIRO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Arab-China International Forum on Traditional Medicine concluded on Tuesday in Egypt's New Cairo, where experts from the medical communities of China and Arab states exchanged views on promoting mutual learning and innovation-driven development of traditional medical cultures.

The two-day forum was co-hosted by Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, the Egyptian Chinese University (ECU), Sun Yat-sen University Institute of Advanced Studies Hong Kong, and Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine.

During the event, the participants gave special reports on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and physiotherapy, had discussions on the use of traditional medicine in treating intractable diseases, and visited TCM projects at the ECU where seminars were held on talent cultivation.

Sami Nassef, dean of the faculty of Physiotherapy at ECU, told Xinhua on Monday that the faculty had been incorporating TCM into its physiotherapy programs since 2017 and had launched cooperation projects with several Chinese universities with TCM majors. He expected the forum to help more people in the Middle East and Africa understand TCM's methods and efficacy of treating intractable diseases and promote the TCM culture.

Diwu Yongchang, head of the delegation from Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine, said after the opening ceremony that the forum was expected to strengthen the cooperation between the university and the ECU, promote the development of traditional Chinese and Arab medicine, and boost friendly exchanges between the two peoples.

Jamil Hodeib, a Lebanese doctor who has been running a TCM clinic in Beirut for over 30 years, told Xinhua during the forum that he had successfully treated many patients with TCM and hoped that traditional Chinese and Arab medical practitioners will work together to further spread TCM knowledge so as to benefit more people.

