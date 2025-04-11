Portuguese doctors learn traditional Chinese medicine at hospital in Nanchang, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:20, April 11, 2025

A doctor teaches Portuguese doctors of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) diagnostic and treatment techniques at the West Lake Campus of the Affiliated Hospital of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Thirteen Portuguese doctors of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) recently participated in a three-week study session jointly hosted by the Sino-Portuguese Center for TCM and the Affiliated Hospital of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province.

The session covered the basic theory of TCM, acupuncture, heat-sensitive moxibustion, cupping and gua sha massage, acupuncture treatments for common illnesses, and the four fundamental diagnostic methods of TCM: inspection, auscultation and olfaction, inquiry, and palpation.

