Can AI breathe new life into traditional Chinese medicine

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- For centuries, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has relied on the wisdom of ancient texts and the hands-on expertise of seasoned practitioners, but now an unexpected partner is stepping in -- artificial intelligence (AI).

With China ramping up efforts to digitize and modernize its TCM industry, many are asking: Can cutting-edge technology unlock new potential in this ancient healing system?

On March 20, the Chinese central government released new guidelines aimed at enhancing the quality of TCM and promoting its high-quality development.

A key initiative of the plan is to integrate AI and digital technologies across the industry, building smart factories, developing AI-driven models to assess the clinical efficacy of TCM, and transforming traditional therapeutic knowledge into scientific evidence.

It's a bold move for a field rooted in concepts like "qi," or vital energy, and the balance of yin and yang -- ideas that have long resisted easy explanation through modern scientific frameworks. Yet, some experts believe AI could be the key to bridging this gap.

A NATURAL MATCH?

"Modern technology offers many insights for TCM," says Tong Xiaolin, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. "If we want to develop TCM, we must embrace and leverage new scientific tools."

The connection between AI and TCM may be deeper than it appears. For Zhao Yuping, a researcher at the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, the original thinking of TCM aligns closely with the "thinking" of AI models.

TCM diagnoses are based on observing subtle changes in a patient's overall condition, while AI models analyze data across various modules from a holistic perspective, Zhang explains. "Just as TCM relies on feedback to guide treatment adjustments, AI models improve through iterative feedback and refinement."

This shared focus on identifying patterns makes AI a promising tool for advancing TCM research and practice.

Researchers are already using AI to analyze thousands of images of patients' tongues, an essential diagnostic tool in TCM. Some experts believe that with deep learning, AI can identify health patterns that even experienced practitioners might miss.

Similarly, AI can sift through centuries-old medical texts, discovering new herbal combinations that could inspire the next breakthrough treatment.

From smart acupuncture robots to AI-assisted herbal quality control, the fusion of tradition and technology is no longer a distant possibility. It's already happening.

CHALLENGES ON NEW FRONTIER

Yet, bringing AI into the world of TCM isn't as simple as flipping a switch. The two fields speak very different languages, and translating TCM's rich but often ambiguous terminology into precise, machine-readable data is no small task.

There are still major obstacles, including a lack of standardized diagnostic terms and interdisciplinary talent. Moreover, concerns persist over data privacy and the ethical risks of AI-assisted treatments.

The government is taking swift action to tackle these issues. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is building a real-time, traceable data platform to monitor the entire TCM supply chain. It also plans to establish more than 20 AI-powered TCM production lines and factories and support the development of leading digital TCM enterprises.

FUSING ANCIENT WISDOM WITH MODERN INNOVATION

The stakes are high, but so is the potential. Some believe AI could elevate TCM's credibility by providing empirical evidence for treatments. If successful, this fusion of ancient wisdom and modern technology could not only improve patient care in China but also boost TCM's influence worldwide.

As TCM ventures into this new technological frontier, one thing is clear: the journey will be complex. Yet, with China's commitment to building a "smart TCM" ecosystem over the next three to five years, outlined in government guidelines released in July 2024, the age-old practice may be on the brink of a digital renaissance.

For now, as AI delves deeper into the mysteries of TCM, both scientists and traditional healers remain hopeful that this unlikely partnership will forge a future where the best of both worlds can thrive.

