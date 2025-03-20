2025 Zhongguancun Forum to be held in late March

Xinhua) 15:32, March 20, 2025

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows an exterior view of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31, focusing on cutting-edge fields from large AI models to quantum technology, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology said Thursday.

Lin Xin, vice minister of science and technology, made the remarks at a press conference.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading.

It will provide new ideas and insights for global innovative development in large AI models, embodied intelligence, quantum technology, biomedicine, 6G, brain-computer interfaces, and other frontier areas in 128 events, Lin said.

Founded in 2007, the forum, with its enduring focus on innovation and development, has evolved into a national-level open innovation platform and an international forum over the years.

