Teacher realizes students' dream with help of AI
(People's Daily App) 16:57, March 18, 2025
In a class of a primary school in Shiyan, Hubei Province, a teacher, assissted by image generation artificial intelligence, helped the students see what would it be like when they grow up and engage in the career they dreamed of.
