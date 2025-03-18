Languages

Archive

Home>>

Teacher realizes students' dream with help of AI

(People's Daily App) 16:57, March 18, 2025

In a class of a primary school in Shiyan, Hubei Province, a teacher, assissted by image generation artificial intelligence, helped the students see what would it be like when they grow up and engage in the career they dreamed of.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories