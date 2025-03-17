World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit to open in April
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit will be held in Hong Kong from April 14 to 15, focusing on digital and intelligent transformation in the region, according to a press conference held in Beijing on Monday.
Representatives from international organizations, governments, enterprises, and industry institutions, along with renowned experts worldwide, will discuss topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, technological industries, and security governance.
The summit will also feature the release of think tank reports on empowering global sustainable development through inclusive AI governance and a comparative study on cross-border data flow policies, according to the press conference.
