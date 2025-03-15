China requires labeling of AI-generated online content

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China has released a set of guidelines on labeling internet content that is generated or composed by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which are set to take effect on Sept. 1.

The guidelines, issued by authorities including the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), are aimed at promoting the healthy development of the AI sector and helping internet users spot false information.

With the rapid development of AI technology in recent years, a vast amount of online content has been produced or composed in various forms through the assistance of AI, before being spread in cyberspace.

Simultaneously, the abuse of AI technology and the distribution of fake information have emerged and aroused social concern, prompting the need to standardize how such content is identified, according to the CAC.

The misuse of AI technology has sparked widespread discussions about improving the regulation of the sector. In one example, AI-generated images of a famous Chinese actor were used to defraud members of his fan base last year.

In response, the guidelines regulate the labeling of AI-generated online content throughout its production and dissemination processes, requiring providers to add visible marks to their content in appropriate locations.

They also stipulate that no organization or individual is permitted to delete, tamper with, fabricate or conceal such identifying labels, the CAC said.

