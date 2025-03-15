China requires labeling of AI-generated online content
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China has released a set of guidelines on labeling internet content that is generated or composed by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which are set to take effect on Sept. 1.
The guidelines, issued by authorities including the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), are aimed at promoting the healthy development of the AI sector and helping internet users spot false information.
With the rapid development of AI technology in recent years, a vast amount of online content has been produced or composed in various forms through the assistance of AI, before being spread in cyberspace.
Simultaneously, the abuse of AI technology and the distribution of fake information have emerged and aroused social concern, prompting the need to standardize how such content is identified, according to the CAC.
The misuse of AI technology has sparked widespread discussions about improving the regulation of the sector. In one example, AI-generated images of a famous Chinese actor were used to defraud members of his fan base last year.
In response, the guidelines regulate the labeling of AI-generated online content throughout its production and dissemination processes, requiring providers to add visible marks to their content in appropriate locations.
They also stipulate that no organization or individual is permitted to delete, tamper with, fabricate or conceal such identifying labels, the CAC said.
Photos
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Man detained for using AI tools to fabricate, spread rumor
- Chinese researchers develop ultra-high-capacity chip, facilitating on-chip optical data transmission
- World's first universal embodied AI platform launched in Beijing
- AI video | From technology to mythology: China's wonders transform
- Global institutions upbeat about China's sci-tech capital market
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.