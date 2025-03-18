Embodied AI development advances across China

March 18, 2025

Embodied AI integrates AI into physical bodies such as robots to enable them to perceive, learn and dynamically interact with the environment like humans. Relying on computation and logical reasoning, it can continuously learn, adapt and complete tasks by perception, action and environmental feedback, thus improving autonomy and practical application in real world.

In addition to humanoid robots, other hardware with interactive capabilities, such as autonomous driving vehicles and wearable devices, can also serve as bodies of embodied AI.

Many cities in China are now funding projects that advance embodied intelligence systems, allowing AI to physically interact with the world.

A staff member conducts tests on a Walker X humanoid robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A TORA-ONE humanoid robot demonstrates its gripping ability at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with its outstanding capabilities in research and development and solid foundation for manufacturing, serves as a fertile ground for the development of humanoid robot sector. In recent years, various vertical areas in the humanoid robot sector, ranging from basic components to system integration, have been flourishing in the Greater Bay Area. Numerous technology companies and research institutions have mushroomed here, infusing greater intelligence and dexterity into humanoid robot products, which are gradually deployed in fields of industrial operation, medical care, education and research, and others.

Yang Jun tests a quadruped robot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Yang Jun (2nd L) and his colleagues demonstrate a quadruped robot for clients at DEEP Robotics in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. As an enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation. DEEP Robotics is a high-tech enterprise at the state level, specialized in innovation and application of "embodied AI technology."

Most members of Yang's team are between 20 to 30 years old, tasked with product demonstrations, on-site installation and debugging, and post-installation maintenance for clients. As their hosting city draws steadily increased interest in the field of sci-tech innovation, Yang and his colleagues have to receive nearly 40 groups of clients and investors daily. The city is super friendly to innovations, which has attracted Yang to pursue his career here. "I enjoy the buzz atmosphere for relentless exploration at the forefront of the industry," said Yang.

Members of the R&D team of Wuhan Glory Road Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., debug the humanoid robot at the company in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

He Qi (2nd L), a member of the R&D team of Wuhan Glory Road Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., debugs the humanoid robot at the company in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Recently, the R&D team of Wuhan Glory Road Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. has been fine-tuning the strength and dynamic balance of a humanoid robot from the "Laborer" series at the robotics laboratory.

Standing 1.8 meters tall and weighing 95 kilograms, this robot utilizes a self-developed motion control algorithm, enabling it to carry loads of 40 to 60 kilograms and walk with straight legs.

A staff member displays a robot product at a robot display and experience center in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member displays a welding robot product at a robot display and experience center in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tangshan has been working in recent years to promote the continuous growth of robot industrial clusters. Efforts have been made to increase investment in science and technology, push forward innovative research and development, and expand robot application scenarios.

The city is now home to 222 robot-related enterprises, and 21 robot research and development institutions at or above the provincial level. The special robots manufactured here, such as welding robots, special inspection robots, emergency rescue robots and other products, sell well domestically and overseas.

A staff member of Reacool Medical Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrates a digital surgery aided platform at a simulated operating room in the Vision Valley of China in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

A staff member of the National Intelligent Voice Innovation Center demonstrates an acoustics imager to detect equipment breakdown at the China Speech Valley in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

China Speech Valley in Hefei City, the Vision Valley of China in Wuhu City and China Sensor Valley in Bengbu City, are three key demonstration zones for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in Anhui Province.

In recent years, Anhui has been vigorously developing its AI industry with talent cultivation and capital input. Various new products and applications like industrial AI quality detection system, MEMS wafers and Al large model have been developed.

This photo taken in January 2025 shows a staff member testing an exoskeleton robot at Mount Tai in east China's Shandong Province.(Xinhua)

This image shows an exoskeleton robot designed to assist with climbing. (Xinhua)

During this year's Spring Festival, Mount Tai in east China's Shandong Province, one of the most iconic mountains in the country, introduced an innovative exoskeleton robot.

The wearable device, designed to assist with climbing, has garnered attention for its ability to make the arduous ascent at Mount Tai more accessible and enjoyable, especially for the elderly and mobility-impaired visitors.

A humanoid robot is on display in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2025. Ten humanoid robots of the "Chucai" series were displayed on a conference in Wuhan, showcasing a variety of abilities. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A humanoid robot displays its weight-bearing ability in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2025. Ten humanoid robots of the "Chucai" series were displayed on a conference in Wuhan, showcasing a variety of abilities. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows a smart auto-inspection drone base at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A cleaning robot is pictured at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. In various parks across Shenzhen, advanced artificial intelligence applications are ubiquitous, making technologies a part of daily life for the public. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A robot from Galbot operates in an unattended scenario at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor plays gobang with a robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

