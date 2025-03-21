Digital cat promotes eco-friendly items

March 21, 2025 By Peng Chao (China Daily)

A digital cat in a village in Chongzhou, Sichuan province, has become a local star promoter since it started working just over a week ago.

Named Meow Buddy, the AI-powered agent resides in a 3D holographic pod at a newly opened shop in Zhuyi village in Daoming township.

Zhao Mingxiao, who oversees the store, said the digital cat's primary task is to share knowledge about sustainable development and promote sustainable lifestyles and products through dialogue and interaction with consumers.

"Beyond our expectations, the shop received wide attention, with sales hitting 5,700 yuan ($787.20) on its opening day," Zhao said.

The shop, jointly established by Zhao's team which operates Meow Buddy, and Zhuyi village, with technical support from an AI company in Chengdu, Sichuan province, aim to leverage AI-driven scenarios to promote sustainable products, Zhao said.

She said the shop exclusively sells eco-friendly products, including plastic-free tissue made of bamboo pulp, handmade yak butter soap and jasmine hand oil.

The products are sustainable brands created by young entrepreneurs in cities such as Chengdu, Shanghai, and Shenzhen in Guangdong province. Several popular items have repeatedly sold out due to high demand, Zhao said.

The shop also features an AI sugar painting machine. By scanning a QR code, children can create their favorite designs with AI assistance, including images of Ne Zha, the protagonist of the animated film Ne Zha 2.

Liao Qifan, Party secretary of the village, said the digital cat has become a key draw for tourists visiting the village.

"Children can't help but run over to chat with the cat as soon as they see it," she said. "It tells them about the village and how to have fun here. It's really fascinating."

Liao said that while the village is rich in natural and cultural resources, it lacks technology and innovative ideas to promote and use these assets effectively.

"The partnership with Meow Buddy's operation team has created a boundary-breaking effect, giving us delightful surprises," she said.

Zhao said that while traditional rural jobs no longer meet the needs of today's young people, leveraging AI for product promotion and scenario innovation might encourage young talent to start businesses in rural areas.

Her team now has more than 20 members, about half of whom are overseas returnees. Their academic backgrounds range from humanities and arts to economics and computer science.

Zhang Yizhi, who holds a bachelor's degree from Tsinghua University's Academy of Arts and Design and a master's degree from the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom, chose to stay with the team after her internship, turning down other offers.

"Here, I can combine my interests with my work, turn ideas into reality and connect with more brands, which is of great meaning to me," said Zhang, who has become a core member of the team.

Looking ahead, Zhao hopes to foster collaborations between new consumer brands and local industries to better promote distinctive eco-friendly items. She also plans to open a shop in the city to bring rural specialty products to urban areas.

