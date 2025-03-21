2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo held in Shanghai, with AI-powered products in focus

Global Times

(Lu Ting/GT)

The 2025 Appliance &Electronics World Expo (AWE) kicked off at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on Thursday.

With the theme of "AI Technology, AI Life," this year's AWE provides a comprehensive look at artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart living and the latest innovations in home appliances and consumer electronics, featuring more than 1,000 leading global companies.

To promote the consumption of home appliances, this year's expo will introduce a diverse range of consumer promotion activities. By showcasing and promoting high-quality products and services, it will provide consumers with the finest options for trade-ins and drive more extensive and in-depth renewal consumption, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Haier, a leading Chinese home appliance brand, showcased its latest advancement - the AI-driven home automation "AI Eye" system - on Thursday. This cutting-edge technology has been integrated into Haier's refrigerators, transforming them into intelligent appliances that can "see" and analyze the storage conditions of each ingredient inside, according to its official WeChat account.

Hisense unveiled the world's first 116-inch RGB-Mini LED TV, the UX model, equipped with the industry's pioneering RGB three-dimensional color control technology. Supported by Hisense's advanced AI chips, it has achieved synchronized control of light and color, marking a leap from traditional "monochrome backlight" to "color backlight," setting a new global benchmark in display technology, the company said.

"AI and home appliances are deeply integrated," said Jiang Feng, executive director of the China Household Electrical Appliances Association. The emergence of AI large model DeepSeek has sparked a new AI wave, providing a breakthrough path for home appliance upgrades and new development opportunities for smart home appliances, Jiang added.

This trend also underscores the increasing new growth points of the Chinese consumer market.

AI has become the core engine driving the transformation of the home appliance and consumer electronics sector, Liu Dingding, a veteran tech industry analyst, told the Global Times on Thursday, adding that AI home appliances are expected to trigger a new consumption wave, driving consumption growth and enhancing the quality of people's lives.

Liu said that China's latest efforts to promote the large-scale renewal of equipment and trade-ins of consumer goods - especially household appliances - will further stimulate consumer spending appetites, bolster consumption, and inject new momentum into economic growth.

"As Chinese consumers are exhibiting an increasing preference for intelligent and green home appliances, trade-in programs for consumer goods have further stimulated demand," Liu noted.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) showed that more than 9.4 million consumers had purchased more than 12 million home appliances in 12 major categories such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners through trade-ins. As of Tuesday, more than 42 million consumers had applied for subsidies for purchasing more than 52 million cellphones and other digital products, said the MOFCOM.

A March report from internet research and consulting firm Data Insights Market showed that the Chinese smart home market, valued at $31.2 billion in 2025, is experiencing robust growth. It's projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15.8 percent from 2025 to 2033.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)