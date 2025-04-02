Chinese youth hooked on herbal supplements for 'punk wellness'

At 1 am in Beijing's CBD, Ye Ran, a 28-year-old office worker, quickly replied to emails while sipping bottled coffee and casually popping a small bag of ginseng slices into her mouth. "Working late is routine, but I still need to look after myself," Ye told the Global Times.

Ye's desk holds ginseng capsules, goji berries and bird's nest jelly, and instant cordyceps powder - an emblem of young people's "punk wellness" habits.

Ye said that ready-to-eat wellness products are becoming increasingly popular in Beijing, with some stores offering herbalist consultations for personalized DIY blends. "Sometimes when shopping, I'll pick up an herbal tea - it costs about the same as bubble tea, around 20 yuan ($2.75), but the ingredients feel healthier," she said.

From herbal snacks to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)-flavored drinks, young Chinese consumers are reshaping the concept of wellness - blending style, personalization, and lifestyle into their daily routines. Unlike older generations who favored simple habits like drinking hot water or bitter herbal decoction, today's youth see wellness as an active, everyday pursuit of self-optimization.

A report released by the China Consumers Association in August 2024 showed that the revenue of China's health industry is projected to reach 9 trillion yuan in 2024. Demand is strong for supplements, medical foods, personalized nutrition, and home wellness products. Health spending is shifting from optional to essential daily consumption.

Herbal products trending

"As the weather warms up, I recently visited Zhong Yao Tang Gelato, a Chinese herbal ice cream shop, and the experience was truly unique," Yan Jingwen, a 23-year-old from Shanghai, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

"The decor looks exactly like a TCM clinic, and you're greeted by the strong aroma of medicinal herbs, which feels very fresh for an ice cream shop. I've been staying up late writing my thesis, so eating something herbal makes me feel less guilty," said Yan.

Their ice creams combine various herbs or medicinal ingredients like ginger, smoked plum, wild chrysanthemum, Chinese herbal candies, and soft dates, giving them distinct and memorable flavors, and the staff are helpful in explaining them and offering samples, Yan added.

"This shop has always been very popular. I remember when it first opened, everything was sold out by the afternoon. Even now, you have to arrive early to get your favorite flavor," she said.

The Global Times recently visited a Cantonese herbal tea shop tucked away on Beijing's bustling Gui Jie, a street best known for its spicy crayfish restaurants. Despite its modest size, the shop sees a steady stream of customers drawn to its wide range of herbal teas, formulated to support liver health, ease fatigue from late nights, improve eyesight, or reduce internal heat. The menu also includes herbal jelly and yogurt blended with TCM ingredients.

"Young people often drop in while exploring the street - some are curious, others say the tea makes them feel better," the shop owner told the Global Times. "Crayfish lovers especially like to grab a cup after their meal. It helps cut through the grease and spice, which makes them feel more balanced."

Herbal wellness is gaining ground not just in China's biggest cities but also in second- and third-tier ones. In Dingxi, a city in Northwest China's Gansu Province, a local hospital has introduced 10 herbal tea blends designed to promote wellness and reduce internal heat. Offering both a refreshing taste and functional benefits, the teas have quickly become popular among residents, according to a report by People's Daily Overseas Edition.

Rethinking wellness

To attract younger consumers, traditional herbal brands are revamping their image, while a new wave of Chinese wellness startups is rapidly emerging.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang, a major TCM brand founded in 1669, is making a push into the youth wellness market with its sub-brand Zhima Health. At its Beijing store that the Global Times has seen, the brand blends old and new - offering herbal consultations alongside a lineup of modern, youth-friendly products designed to make TCM more accessible and appealing to younger consumers.

Previously dominated by older consumers, the wellness market is shifting - those aged 18 to 35 now account for over 80 percent of store visitors, Zhima Health said in a statement to the Global Times on Tuesday.

"In our interactions with consumers, we've found that many young people are looking for more personalized wellness products and diverse ways to engage with them," Zhima Health's representative told the Global Times. "To meet this demand, we regularly hold in-store events - from wellness talks to DIY workshops where visitors can make herbal incense beads and sachets - bringing TCM culture to life."

In October 2024, Nanjing-based Guozishule Food Co. launched its "Sparkling Herbal" drink line, featuring blends like black rice with cassia seed and coix seed with red bean. A representative said the line has performed well in convenience stores and is increasingly popular among young consumers, according to a report by People's Daily Overseas Edition.

"Younger consumers are looking for drinks that are tastier, healthier, and easier on the body," the representative of Guozishule said. "Influenced by traditional Eastern food culture, many feel naturally drawn to ingredients like black rice and red beans. The drinks are formulated to be refreshing and not bitter and are packaged in modern Chinese style to attract a wider youth audience."

The surge in traditional health supplements among young people signals rising interest in health management and deeper shifts in consumer attitudes, Lai Mingsheng, associate professor at Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, told the Global Times.

Lai noted that young consumers have fueled a "micro-health" consumption trend, driving some industries toward a transformation focused on "healthy, light, snackable, and daily" products.

As Chinese herbs become more common in food and services, Lai stressed the need for industry standards. He suggested that companies establish a visual trust system, including transparent production and clear evidence of the claimed effectiveness.

The future innovation of TCM products and services will likely focus on plant-based ingredients, complemented by precision and personalized customization, aiming to enhance the convenience and functionality of TCM consumption, Lai said.

