China emerges as preferred medical destination for Mongolian patients

Xinhua) 13:53, March 31, 2025

HOHHOT, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Hospitals in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region are seeing an increasing number of Mongolian patients, who are drawn by the country's advanced technology, bilingual services and cost-saving policies.

Enktuyaa, a 57-year-old from Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia, recently underwent successful surgery for coronary heart disease at the International Mongolian Hospital of Inner Mongolia.

"The doctors here are experienced and the equipment is advanced. I feel much better after the surgery," she said.

Having suffered from worsening heart condition for years, Enktuyaa decided to seek treatment in China based on recommendations from friends. Due to the severity of her disease, the hospital in Inner Mongolia prioritized her case through a "green channel," streamlining admission.

Her two-week treatment, costing around 4,000 yuan (about 557.5 U.S. dollars), exceeded Enktuyaa's expectations.

"Communication was smooth and meals were tailored to my preferences," she noted.

The hospital's international medical service department offers Mongolian patients seamless support from registration to hospitalization, coupled with a 20 percent discount on major diagnostic tests.

In Erenhot, a border city in the autonomous region, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is drawing patients like Dawasurong, who sought acupuncture treatment for chronic lumbar and cervical issues."TCM is renowned in Mongolia. This second treatment has significantly eased my pain," he said.

Naranmanda, who accompanied her husband, also had a pleasant treatment experience in Inner Mongolia. She said that therapies combining Western and traditional methods in China can address root causes of illness or discomfort.

The Mongolian-TCM hospital in Erenhot treated nearly 30,000 Mongolian patients in 2024, while offering 20 percent discounts on tests costing over 100 yuan -- totaling 802,000 yuan in savings. Notably, this hospital provides 24/7 hotline support and bilingual staff.

In addition, cross-border medical collaboration is deepening. Zhang Huujiyaa, president of the hospital, highlighted partnerships with Mongolian institutions, including staff exchanges, training and in the telemedicine field.

"We send experts who provide free clinics in Mongolia and train their doctors here in China," he added.

As China-Mongolia medical cooperation expands, more patients are finding renewed health thanks to medical services across the border.

Fan Lijun, director of the Belt and Road Initiative Research Institute at Inner Mongolia Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized that these efforts "strengthen professional ties and enhance public health outcomes."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)