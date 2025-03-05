Feature: Chinese doctor leaves lasting impact in Zimbabwe through traditional medicine

Xinhua) 11:08, March 05, 2025

Xiao Zhiqiang, a traditional Chinese medicine doctor from the 22nd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe, treats a local patient in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

HARARE, March 4 (Xinhua) -- After two years of dedicated service, Hu Sha, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctor, is preparing to return to China. Yet, as she bids farewell, she leaves a lasting legacy in Zimbabwe, where her work has touched countless lives.

Despite occasional bouts of homesickness, the sight of her patients finding relief kept her motivated.

"When I see my patients who once suffered smile again, when I hear a local child with cerebral palsy say 'thank you' to me in Chinese, I know all my efforts have been worthwhile," Hu told Xinhua.

Affectionately known as Doctor Chipo, which means "gift" in Zimbabwe's Shona language, Hu has spent the past two years making a profound impact on the lives of patients at the Zimbabwe-China TCM and Acupuncture Center, located at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, the southern African country's capital.

"I believe Zimbabwe and its people are a gift to me," she said. "Their trust in TCM and Chinese doctors is the best gift I have received in the past two years."

Hu first arrived in Zimbabwe in March 2023 as a member of the Chinese medical team, initially for a one-year service. Inspired by the growing impact of TCM, she decided to extend her stay for another year to continue providing critical care.

As head of the TCM center, she oversaw daily operations, patient care, training, and the promotion of TCM culture. The increasing acceptance of TCM among Zimbabweans exceeded her expectations.

"The remarkable healing effects of Chinese medicine have spread widely in Zimbabwe, and the number of patients continues to grow. Appointments at the TCM center are now fully booked until April," she said.

Last year, with the technical and financial support of the First Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine in central China's Hunan Province, Hu established Africa's first TCM emergency room and exhibition room at the center.

"I wanted to create a space where Zimbabweans could experience TCM firsthand --where they could see, learn about, and trust in its benefits," she said.

One of her most significant contributions has been treating children with cerebral palsy.

"In my clinical work, I discovered a high number of children with cerebral palsy in Zimbabwe. TCM acupuncture plays a positive role in their rehabilitation," Hu explained.

In response, the TCM center has introduced a specialized cerebral palsy clinic, offering acupuncture therapy to local children every Thursday.

"Traditional Chinese medicine is not just about physical healing. It also nurtures the soul. I hope to use this ancient wisdom to light up the future of these children," she said.

For Rudo Gonyora, a mother of a four-year-old child with cerebral palsy, acupuncture has helped improve her child's condition.

"Since we started the acupuncture treatments, he's more active, bubbling with energy, and his movement has improved. His head control is getting better. We can see real progress," she said.

Local colleagues at the TCM center have also benefited from Hu's presence.

"From children to adults, she treated every patient with love and compassion," said Charlotte Muziri, an assistant at the center. "She has been a true blessing to our clinic."

As Hu prepares to leave, her work will be carried forward by Xiao Zhiqiang, a TCM doctor from Hunan Province.

"Seeing patients' lives improve through Chinese medicine and witnessing the deep friendships formed here is an honor," Xiao said. "I will continue helping the China-Zimbabwe traditional medicine cooperation project take root and grow."

A member of the newly arrived 22nd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe, Xiao looks forward to expanding the reach of TCM in the country.

"I hope Chinese medicine can bring relief to even more people in Zimbabwe," he said.

Hu Sha, a traditional Chinese medicine doctor from the 21st batch of the Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe, treats a local patient in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)