Community healthcare centers offer TCM services in China's Zhejiang
A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner provides Tuina treatment, a form of TCM therapeutic massage, to a patient at a clinic in Zhaojia Township, Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.
Efforts in Zhaojia Township have been made to provide traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services at grassroots-level institutions. Township clinics here set up TCM experts consulting room and offer free TCM diagnosis, home-visiting TCM services, health lectures, etc.
Up to 99.6 percent of China's community and township-level healthcare centers are capable of providing TCM services, according to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner from Zhaojia Township clinic provides TCM treatment to a patient at the Shangjing Village healthcare center in Shangjing Village of Zhaojia Township, Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.
Efforts in Zhaojia Township have been made to provide traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services at grassroots-level institutions. Township clinics here set up TCM experts consulting room and offer free TCM diagnosis, home-visiting TCM services, health lectures, etc.
Up to 99.6 percent of China's community and township-level healthcare centers are capable of providing TCM services, according to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A contracted traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner from Zhaojia Township clinic provides home-visiting TCM services for a villager in Zhaojia Township, Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.
Efforts in Zhaojia Township have been made to provide traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services at grassroots-level institutions. Township clinics here set up TCM experts consulting room and offer free TCM diagnosis, home-visiting TCM services, health lectures, etc.
Up to 99.6 percent of China's community and township-level healthcare centers are capable of providing TCM services, according to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Ancient Chinese goose pear incense
- China builds comprehensive innovation platform system for traditional Chinese medicine
- 90 pct of Chinese counties run TCM centers
- TCM diagnosis, treatment center inaugurated in Nepal's Kathmandu
- Growing demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine promotes China-Zimbabwe cooperation
- Tea time gets healthier with rising aroma of medicinal herbal drinks
- Maltese university students explore traditional Chinese medicine, language
- Traditional Chinese medicine gains increasing popularity among foreigners
- Bigger role for traditional Chinese medicine in cancer, chronic disease control
- Safety, efficacy, quality -- the keys to taking traditional medicine global
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.