Community healthcare centers offer TCM services in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:23, February 19, 2025

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner provides Tuina treatment, a form of TCM therapeutic massage, to a patient at a clinic in Zhaojia Township, Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Efforts in Zhaojia Township have been made to provide traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services at grassroots-level institutions. Township clinics here set up TCM experts consulting room and offer free TCM diagnosis, home-visiting TCM services, health lectures, etc.

Up to 99.6 percent of China's community and township-level healthcare centers are capable of providing TCM services, according to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner from Zhaojia Township clinic provides TCM treatment to a patient at the Shangjing Village healthcare center in Shangjing Village of Zhaojia Township, Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

A contracted traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner from Zhaojia Township clinic provides home-visiting TCM services for a villager in Zhaojia Township, Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

