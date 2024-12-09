Traditional Chinese medicine gains increasing popularity among foreigners

A British delegate experiences a Chinese traditional therapy during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Alex Jacobs, who attended the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine that concluded in Beijing this week, was thrilled to experience a blend of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) moxibustion and Qigong in the exhibition area between sessions.

He Nian, a moxibustionist from the Beijing Zhiai Academy of Chinese Traditional Medicine, skillfully stimulated acupoints on Jacobs' back with her fingers to promote blood flow, winning the admiration of visitors, especially foreign guests.

He then placed a small, gently heated moxibustion pot, shaped like the Temple of Heaven -- one of Beijing's iconic architectural landmarks -- on Jacobs' left palm while flexing his right shoulder and arm. "Very comfortable and relaxing," Jacobs exclaimed. "She has a lot of strength in her hands, which was very impressive."

Another highlight in the exhibition area was an intelligent moxibustion robot featuring four types of moxibustion treatment. Operators could customize settings, including acupoints, techniques, duration, amplitude and speed, through its advanced control panel.

"This product not only saves labor and enhances the accuracy of moxibustion treatment but also ensures a smoke-free and pollution-free moxibustion process," said Li Lin, chairman of a biotechnology company based in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the developer of the intelligent moxibustion robot.

According to Li, in just one morning, foreign guests from countries including the United States, Switzerland, Belarus, Hungary and Kazakhstan visited the company's exhibition booth to learn more about the products.

"Among them, guests from Egypt and the Republic of Korea expressed interest in purchasing the product, with the Egyptian guest even inquiring about the freight cost for the equipment, priced at 300,000 yuan (about 41,755 U.S. dollars)," Li said.

Scenes like these at the event reflect the growing global recognition of TCM for its unique strengths in disease prevention, control and rehabilitation. Data shows that TCM has spread to 196 countries and regions, with more than one-third of the world's population having received TCM treatment.

Over the years, the Chinese government has worked closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to integrate traditional medicines more deeply into the global health system.

China has signed TCM cooperation agreements with over 40 governments, regional authorities and international organizations. A total of 30 high-quality overseas TCM centers have been established in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, the WHO has included traditional medicine, with TCM as the mainstay, in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases.

Traditional medicine plays an important role in helping achieve universal health coverage, and TCM has much experience for the world to draw from, said Martin Taylor, the WHO representative in China.

"Chinese medicine is incredibly popular in the West," said Jacobs, who is a TCM doctor and was appointed as the CEO of the British Acupuncture Council six months ago. "In the UK, everyone has either had acupuncture before or knows someone who has had it."

About 20 years ago, Jacobs, an enthusiast of Chinese culture, traveled to Taiwan to study Chinese language. Unexpectedly, he developed a deep passion for TCM. Upon returning to his home country, Jacobs, who already held a bachelor's degree in economics, spent another five years studying acupuncture, massage and TCM at university.

According to Jacobs, the council has more than 3,000 members, all of whom undergo at least three years of training in TCM, and is committed to helping the public find qualified practitioners.

In Hungary, the first EU country to legislate on TCM, the public has a relatively higher acceptance of TCM. According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office, 25 percent of the Hungarian population is familiar with and has received TCM treatments.

TCM products can be found in nearly 5,000 mainstream pharmacies across Central and Eastern Europe, said Chen Zhen, president of the Association of Chinese Medicine Academies of Central and Eastern Europe.

"More than 5,000 Western acupuncturists trained in the past 30 years have become the main force in promoting TCM in the region," Chen said.

China plans to train over 1,300 individuals from abroad in TCM over the next three years, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine announced Wednesday at the conference's closing ceremony. The initiative aims to promote international exchanges and enhance the expertise of professionals in the field.

"Chinese medicine is an advanced technology," Jacobs said. "However, the vast majority of the wisdom and knowledge of TCM has not yet made an impact. It has the potential to revolutionize healthcare."

