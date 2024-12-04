Traditional Chinese medicine overseas tour lands in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) overseas tour was held in the Nepali capital on Tuesday, enchanting the Nepali audience with a variety of activities.

The treatment of lung diseases through dietary therapy and Chinese medicinal herbs as well as TCM preparations were presented by doctors from the Affiliated Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Southwest Medical University located in Luzhou in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Common symptoms in human bodies during Nepal's monsoon and dry seasons and the efficacy of certain Chinese medicinal herbs on people living in high-altitude areas of Nepal were highlighted in particular on the occasion.

The doctors also demonstrated Baduanjin, a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise, along with some Nepalis who once studied in China.

The question-and-answer session and free clinic activities drew many Nepalis to participate in and experience.

The TCM hospital also signed agreements on cooperation with related schools of Nepal's Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University.

"Through long-term collaboration with China, Nepal can make significant achievements in research and use of traditional medicine, which can bring a huge transformation in our treatment system," said Mohan Bahadur Basnet, Nepal's former minister for health and population.

Speaking at the event, he urged Nepal's doctors, professors and researchers to receive "the maximum knowledge and information from China and Chinese experts" and prepare a long-term plan for the development of traditional medicine.

"I'm ready for the support on my part," he added.

The Chinese government has always developed TCM with an open mind and vision and is committed to promoting exchanges, mutual learning and cooperation between TCM and modern medicine, noted Wang Xin, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

As TCM has spread to 196 countries and regions and is welcomed and recognized by people of all countries, the magic of acupuncture has also given rise to "TCM fans" in Nepal, Wang said.

