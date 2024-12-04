2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:28, December 04, 2024

Delegates visit an experience area during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Delegates from Thailand visit an experience area during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the plenary session of the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A British delegate experiences a Chinese traditional therapy during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

