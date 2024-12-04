2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine kicks off in Beijing
Delegates visit an experience area during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Delegates visit an experience area during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Delegates from Thailand visit an experience area during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the plenary session of the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A British delegate experiences a Chinese traditional therapy during the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the plenary session of the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the plenary session of the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing, capital of China. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Beijing under the theme "Diversity, Inheritance and Innovation: Traditional Medicine for All." (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional Chinese medicine finds new markets as herbal lattes, food products surge
- Traditional Chinese medicine center opens in Bulgaria to enhance patient care
- Food with TCM ingredients gains in popularity
- My journey into traditional Chinese medicine
- Chinese medicine teams to provide treatment to retired Maltese footballers
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.