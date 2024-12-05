China to help train over 1,300 people from abroad in TCM

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China plans to provide training in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for more than 1,300 individuals from abroad over the next three years, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM) said on Wednesday.

The training program was unveiled at the closing ceremony of the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine in Beijing. It aims to promote international exchanges and enhance the expertise of professionals in the field.

TCM was developed by the Chinese people over a period of thousands of years for use in daily life and to fight against diseases. It is characterized by its holistic approach and focuses on harmony, individuality, preventative treatment and simplicity.

According to the NATCM, the program is designed for practitioners and managers of traditional medicine, as well as clinical professionals in Western medicine who are interested in studying TCM.

A declaration was released during the two-day conference, in which participants emphasized the need to give full play to traditional medicine in universal health coverage. They stressed the importance of political commitment and policy support to the safe, efficient integration of traditional medicine into existing health systems.

Participants agreed to disseminate the concepts, knowledge and practices of traditional medicine, support the development of an international priority agenda for research in traditional medicine, and foster the integration of traditional and modern medicines.

The conference also proposed the establishment of a global federation for traditional medicine groups, aimed at strengthening international partnerships in the field.

Jointly organized by China and the World Health Organization, the event attracted over 3,000 attendees, including government officials, representatives of international organizations, experts and scholars in the sector. The conference featured 129 speeches and reports, as well as 13 exchange and dialogue sessions.

