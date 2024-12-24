TCM diagnosis, treatment center inaugurated in Nepal's Kathmandu

Xinhua) 09:25, December 24, 2024

Raj Kumar Gupta, Nepal's minister for federal affairs and general administration, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) international diagnosis and treatment center in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 23, 2024. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) international diagnosis and treatment center was inaugurated in Kathmandu on Monday, becoming the second of its kind in Nepal.

The center at the Civil Service Hospital is operated by TCM doctors from a Chinese medical team and Nepali doctors, where healing techniques including acupuncture, massage, gua sha and cupping are applied, providing new treatment options for Nepalese suffering from hemiplegia, facial paralysis and neck, shoulder, waist and leg pains in particular.

The center will also help Nepal to cultivate medical talent with TCM diagnosis and treatment skills through physician training and medical equipment assistance.

The fact that the Chinese medical team has settled in the Civil Service Hospital built with Chinese aid and the new center has been established successfully reflects the pragmatic results achieved by Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China earlier this month and has further deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of medical and health care, said Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Raj Kumar Gupta, Nepal's minister for federal affairs and general administration, said the history of TCM dates back thousands of years, and acupuncture, herbal medicine, physiological therapy and diet counseling make this treatment very effective.

"I extend my wishes that this hospital using diverse techniques under TCM provides services to the maximum number of people," he added.

Raj Kumar Gupta (1st L, front), Nepal's minister for federal affairs and general administration, and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song (C, front) unveil a plaque of a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) international diagnosis and treatment center in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 23, 2024. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)