Maltese university students explore traditional Chinese medicine, language

Xinhua) 13:07, December 12, 2024

VALLETTA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Maltese students have been discovering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the Chinese language this week, in a unique cultural experience organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta.

A group of around 30 students took part in the event on Wednesday, a collaboration between the institute and the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM).

Wang Weili, a teacher from the Confucius Institute, helped participants to learn the pronunciation of the names of the main body parts in Chinese, and they also simulated a visit to a doctor in Chinese.

After the language session, Tang Limei, a member of the Chinese medical team, delivered a lecture called "small ears, great functions." The presentation focused on the position of auricular acupoints, and exploring their clinical applications in TCM.

The medical team members presented students with fragrant sachets from China as gifts, and offered free health consultations and clinical services.

"China has a huge population, so learning Chinese would allow me to communicate with many people," student Mai Ashour told Xinhua. She is interested in exploring TCM treatments such as acupuncture to address her allergies, she said.

"When it comes to TCM, we know how rich Chinese culture is," said Rana Abuein. She also expressed her desire to learn Chinese and explore Chinese culture. "Travelling to China is in the plan," she added.

Meanwhile, Josh Wiebe described the event as a "fantastic opportunity" to experience a different culture, language, and approach to health. "I learned a few new words in Chinese, but I might need a few more classes to get the accent right," he said, adding that he hopes to participate in similar events in the future.

"It was an amazing experience," said Matilde Ferrario, adding that the event had allowed her to practice Chinese and consult with Chinese doctors for medical advice. She also shared her aspiration to study in China in the future.

Members of the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta offer free health consultations and clinical services to students at the University of Malta in Msida, Malta, on Dec. 11, 2024. Maltese students have been discovering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the Chinese language this week, in a unique cultural experience organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Tang Limei (R), a member of the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta, explains auricular acupoints to students at the University of Malta in Msida, Malta, on Dec. 11, 2024. Maltese students have been discovering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the Chinese language this week, in a unique cultural experience organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Tang Limei (Rear), a member of the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta, gives a lecture on traditional Chinese medicine at the University of Malta in Msida, Malta, on Dec. 11, 2024. Maltese students have been discovering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the Chinese language this week, in a unique cultural experience organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Students attend a cultural event themed "When Chinese Language Meets Traditional Chinese Medicine" at the University of Malta in Msida, Malta, on Dec. 11, 2024. Maltese students have been discovering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the Chinese language this week, in a unique cultural experience organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A student looks at an auricular acupoint model at the University of Malta in Msida, Malta, on Dec. 11, 2024. Maltese students have been discovering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the Chinese language this week, in a unique cultural experience organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Students simulate a visit to a doctor in Chinese at the University of Malta in Msida, Malta, on Dec. 11, 2024. Maltese students have been discovering traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the Chinese language this week, in a unique cultural experience organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

