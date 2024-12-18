Road-rail service links China's plateau city with Nepal

Xinhua) 15:04, December 18, 2024

XINING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- A freight train carrying new energy vehicles departed Wednesday from Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province for Kathmandu, Nepal, marking a new step in strengthening economic and trade ties between the plateau province and the South Asian country.

After reaching Xigaze, a city in southwestern Xizang Autonomous Region, the cargo will be transferred to trucks for overland transport via the Gyirong Port, a bustling trade hub on the China-Nepal border, to Nepali capital of Kathmandu. The entire journey is estimated to take around 15 to 20 days.

In recent years, Qinghai has leveraged its geographical advantages to promote the outward-oriented transformation and development of key industries, said the provincial commerce department.

Since 2016, the plateau province has operated 419 international freight train services to regions including Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Central Asia. These services have played a vital role in ensuring the smooth flow of import and export goods.

The new road-rail service will be a boon to China-Nepal trade, especially trade with the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and surrounding areas.

