We Are China

Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and Nepal

Xinhua) 13:29, December 04, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and Nepal on Tuesday issued a joint statement in Beijing.

Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and Nepal

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)