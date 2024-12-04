Chinese premier holds talks with Nepali PM in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:00, December 04, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly 70 years ago, China-Nepal relations have maintained sound and steady development. In 2019, in particular, the bilateral relationship was elevated to the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, which has driven the vigorous expansion of exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two sides and brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Li said China is willing to work with Nepal to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continue to consolidate and deepen political mutual trust, push for the deeper development of relations and cooperation, and build an even closer China-Nepal community with a shared future.

China firmly supports Nepal in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and stands ready to enhance the synergy of development strategies with Nepal, leverage the leading role of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in bilateral cooperation, actively expand two-way trade and investment, and strengthen connectivity at ports, roads, railways and airlines, Li said.

He said China encourages competent Chinese enterprises to invest in Nepal and is willing to import more quality products from Nepal.

Li called on the two sides to deepen people-to-people exchanges and sub-national cooperation.

China supports Nepal in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Nepal on multilateral arenas, Li said.

Oli said Nepal's determination to abide by the one-China principle will not waver, and it will not allow any force to use Nepal's territory for anti-China activities. Nepal believes that Taiwan and Xizang are inalienable parts of China and Xizang-related affairs are China's internal affairs.

Nepal has always regarded China as a reliable partner and is willing to take the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to further strengthen high-level exchanges with China, consolidate traditional friendship, promote practical cooperation in various fields, jointly cope with common challenges and strengthen coordination on multilateral affairs, he said.

