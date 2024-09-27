Chinese medical team in Nepal honored over "dedicated service"

Xinhua) 10:30, September 27, 2024

Prakash Man Singh (R), Nepal's deputy prime minister and minister for urban development, presents a "certificate of outstanding contribution award" to a representative of the Chinese medical team in Bharatpur, Nepal, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team in Nepal was honored with an award on Thursday over its "dedicated service" at a local cancer hospital in the past 25 years.

Prakash Man Singh, Nepal's deputy prime minister and minister for urban development, presented a "certificate of outstanding contribution award" to the medical team on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the B.P. Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital.

The hospital located in Bharatpur in central-southern Nepal was built with China's aid, and Chinese medical teams have been sent to the hospital ever since it was handed over to the Nepali side in December 1998.

"Your dedication has advanced health in Nepal and strengthened the enduring friendship between China and Nepal," read the certificate.

Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel also attended the event.

A total of 16 Chinese medical teams comprising 282 doctors have been sent to the cancer hospital in the last 25 years and they have treated over 2 million patients, performed nearly 50,000 operations and trained more than 3,000 local health professionals.

The medical teams were involved in relief work and medical treatment after massive earthquakes hit Nepal in 2015 and joined prevention and control efforts in Nepal and donated anti-epidemic supplies following the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Chinese medical team.

Among others, the medical teams have been providing free medical treatment and donating medicines and medical equipment to the poor in mountainous areas of Nepal, benefiting more than 40,000 people so far.

Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel (3rd R, front) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh (4th R, front) pose for a group photo with members of the Chinese medical team following an award presentation in Bharatpur, Nepal, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

Members of the Chinese medical team pose for a group photo following an award presentation in Bharatpur, Nepal, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)