Nepal, China see surge in border trade

Xinhua) 10:25, September 25, 2024

KATHMANDU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Nepal-China trade through border routes rose around 70 percent during the first two months of Nepal's current 2024-25 fiscal year starting in mid-July, official figures showed.

Garments, footwear, electronic items, smartphones and electric vehicles are among goods imported from China through Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani border crossings ahead of Dashain and Tihar, two major festivals in Nepal which fall in mid-October and November.

"We're seeing good growth in trade through Rasuwagadhi border point in the last two months," said Rabindra Prasad Pyakurel, information officer at Rasuwa Customs Office.

"One obstacle to increasing trade through this route is, however, the poor road and customs infrastructure on the Nepal side," he told Xinhua.

