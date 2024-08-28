China-Nepal agricultural technology park launched in southern Nepal

Xinhua) 10:00, August 28, 2024

KATHMANDU, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Nepal Southern Agricultural Science and Technology Park was launched on Tuesday in the south-central city of Bharatpur to increase rice production in the South Asian country.

The park will improve Nepal's rice yield per unit area and increase grain production by conducting experimental demonstrations of Chongqing hybrid rice varieties and rice cultivation techniques in the country, said Wang Shijie, deputy chief of Chongqing municipal agriculture and rural affairs committee.

China and Nepal will also carry out cooperation in greenhouse vegetable cultivation and livestock and fish breeding in Kubhinde village of Nepal's Sindhupalchok district as well as in Jhapa district, Wang noted in addressing the launch ceremony.

The park was developed with the support of China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center, which was officially launched in Chongqing in southwestern China in July 2021. The center aims to pool strength, integrate resources and exchange insights to support and help in the South Asian countries' economic development and livelihood improvement, thus jointly advancing poverty reduction.

Mayor of Bharatpur Renu Dahal described the park's launch as an important move toward poverty alleviation through innovation and sustainable development.

Agriculture is the backbone of Nepal's economy and provides livelihood to a large portion of the population, she noted at the launch ceremony.

"We believe that the project would help address challenges such as climate change, food security and sustainable agricultural development," she said.

The project is implemented by Nepal's Agriculture and Forestry University based in Bharatpur and Chongqing Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song called the park a milestone in agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Bharatpur is one of the most important traditional agricultural towns in Nepal with excellent natural conditions for agricultural development, while Chongqing has advanced agricultural sciences and abundant resources, and thousands of technical experts in the city could convert technology innovation into practical application, Chen said at the launch ceremony.

"Further agricultural cooperation could stimulate greater potential for Bharatpur, contributing to common development and shared prosperity for both cities and both countries," he added.

