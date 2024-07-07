Hubei sees major strides in optoelectronic information industry

July 07, 2024

Staff members work on a production line of Accelink Technologies, an opto-electronic components supplier, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2024. Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, is the birthplace of China's first optical fiber and a national optoelectronic information industry base. In recent years, Hubei Province has made major breakthroughs in the development of optoelectronic information industry and accelerated the building of optoelectronic information industry clusters. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A staff member works on a production line of infrared thermal imagers at Guide Infrared Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Staff members work on a production line of infrared thermal imagers at Guide Infrared Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A staff member works on a production line of Accelink Technologies, an optoelectronic components supplier, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows a chip testing equipment in Wuhan Precise Electronics Co., Ltd., in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A staff member works at a laboratory of National Optoelectronics Innovation Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Staff members work on a production line of Accelink Technologies, an opto-electronic components supplier, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Staff members work on a production line of infrared thermal imagers at Guide Infrared Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

