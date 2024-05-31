China unveils decision to revise regulations for state sci-tech awards

Xinhua) 10:21, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree, unveiling a decision to revise the regulations for the state science and technology awards.

Effective from the date of promulgation, the decision adheres to the centralized and unified leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee over science and technology work, and further improves both the authority and honor associated with the state science and technology awards.

The decision stipulates that major issues concerning the awards should be reported to the CPC Central Committee in accordance with relevant regulations.

Issues such as awards winners and award levels, among others, should be submitted to the CPC Central Committee and the State Council for approval, according to the decision.

The state science and technology awards should be oriented around national strategy, and closely integrated with major national strategic needs and medium and long-term sci-tech development plans, per the decision.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)