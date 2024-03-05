Home>>
China to step up research on disruptive, frontier technologies: report
(Xinhua) 09:19, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will step up research on disruptive and frontier technologies, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
Efforts will be made to invigorate China through science and education and consolidate the foundations for high-quality development, it said.
The country will enhance its capacity for original innovation and cultivate more first-class scientists and innovation teams, it added.
