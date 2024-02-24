China launches new communication technology experiment satellite

February 24, 2024

WENCHANG, Hainan, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan on Friday.

The satellite was launched at 7:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-5 Y7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments.

This marks the 509th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

Long March-5 is the largest low-temperature carrier rocket in service in China. Developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, it had a core stage with a diameter of 5 meters and was powered by two YF-77 hydrogen-oxygen engines and eight YF-100 liquid oxygen and kerosene engines, with a takeoff thrust of more than 1,000 tonnes.

Long March-5 carrier rocket is expected to be launched four to five times this year, according to Lou Luliang, deputy chief designer of the rocket. And the next few years will continue to maintain such a frequency.

