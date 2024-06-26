Senior Chinese official urges promotion of sci-tech advancement

Xinhua) 09:33, June 26, 2024

Ding Xuexiang, director of China's central science and technology commission, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at the second plenary session of a meeting conflating the national sci-tech conference and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Ding Xuexiang, director of China's central science and technology commission, on Tuesday urged efforts to continue to promote sci-tech progress, with focus on strategic objectives and key tasks.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made a speech at the second plenary session of a meeting conflating the national sci-tech conference and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Ding said that it is necessary to promote sci-tech innovation via a new nationwide system, identify major research tasks, consolidate the foundation of basic research, and accelerate research concerning key core technologies.

He also called for using sci-tech innovation to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in sci-tech innovation, and promote the deep integration of sci-tech and industrial innovations.

Ding emphasized the need to inject impetus into sci-tech innovation by deepening institutional reform, refining policies and systems, and strengthening the coordination of resources.

China will work with the rest of the world to promote sci-tech progress and innovative development through opening up and cooperation, expand exchanges and cooperation in all areas, and build an open environment for sci-tech innovation with global competitiveness, he said.

