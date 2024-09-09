Chinese medical teams deliver life-changing care across Africa

Xinhua) 08:28, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- For Yang Xiaodong, his 15-month experience of providing medical services on Africa's tropical island of Zanzibar was both memorable and meaningful.

Yang, a surgeon from east China's Jiangsu Province, led the 29th Chinese medical team sent to Zanzibar in East Africa's Tanzania from July 2019 to October 2020.

"The limited medical resources in Africa pose challenges for members of the Chinese medical team, but our mission to treat patients drives us to go above and beyond in alleviating the suffering of the local people," said Yang.

During his time in Zanzibar, Yang once saved the life of a young local man who suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident while riding a motorbike.

"The young man sought our help after local doctors were unable to treat his severe liver injury," said Yang, adding that the young man was saved after undergoing hepatic tamponade and suture surgery.

"As our medical team was preparing to leave Zanzibar, the young man made a special trip to see us and express his gratitude once again," Yang noted.

Yang is among the thousands of Chinese doctors who have brought much-needed medical care to communities across Africa, especially those in remote areas.

In 1963, China dispatched its first medical team to Algeria. Since then, successive groups of Chinese doctors have been serving in Africa, providing essential medical aid and services to local people.

"In Africa, I truly appreciate the deeper value of being a doctor," said Wu Minxian, a doctor from central China's Henan Province. He has provided medical aid in Africa for a total of 11 years, spending time in Eritrea, Zambia and Ethiopia.

So far, China has sent some 25,000 medical team members to 48 African countries, treating around 230 million patients and winning the hearts of the African people with dedication.

"The Chinese medical team has been deeply integrated into the daily life of the people of Zanzibar," said Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Zanzibar's Minister of Health, praising the Chinese doctors as "true angels in white."

Gezahegn Tilahun, who hails from Ethiopia, will never forget how he was saved by Chinese medical team members after enduring a "mysterious illness" for over two years.

The illness caused him to lose 21 kg and develop sallow skin and eyes, yet four hospital visits failed to identify the source of his pain.

He was eventually admitted to the Armed Forces Comprehensive Specialized Hospital of Ethiopia, where Chinese medical teams have been providing services. He was diagnosed with a pancreatic tumor there.

Despite the hospital's lack of experience in such surgeries, the Chinese doctors collaborated with local doctors to perform an 8-hour-long lifesaving operation on Tilahun, earning the recognition of their Ethiopian colleagues.

"My gratitude is beyond words. The doctors have given me a brand-new life," said Tilahun.

Despite numerous challenges, Chinese doctors have continued to save lives, treat illnesses, and foster goodwill across Africa.

In March this year, Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga applauded the 20th Chinese medical team sent to the country for delivering efficient and effective health services to local communities and acknowledged the level and diversity of their expertise.

"Coming to serve in Zimbabwe entails a lot of sacrifice which includes leaving their families and friends behind for a whole year. We cherish your unwavering commitment to save humankind," said Chiwenga in a speech at a ceremony to bid farewell to the team members.

