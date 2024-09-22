Chinese medical team provides free dental clinic service in Lokossa, Benin
A doctor of the 27th batch of Chinese medical team communicates with a patient during a free dental clinic service event at a hospital in Lokossa, Benin, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
A doctor of the 27th batch of Chinese medical team checks a patient during a free dental clinic service event at a hospital in Lokossa, Benin, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
A doctor of the 27th batch of Chinese medical team checks a patient during a free dental clinic service event at a hospital in Lokossa, Benin, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
A doctor of the 27th batch of Chinese medical team communicates with a local colleague during a free dental clinic service event at a hospital in Lokossa, Benin, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
Photos
