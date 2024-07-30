Feature: Chinese doctors provide medical care to South Sudan's ailing citizens

Xinhua) 10:53, July 30, 2024

JUBA, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The 11th batch of the Chinese medical team demonstrated immense courage last week by traversing the dirt road with many potholes to offer free medical services in Yapa center of Lobonok Town, located 38 km from Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The two-day medical camp, which ended Saturday, benefited hundreds of patients who turned up with diverse ailments, such as malaria, diabetes, and joint pains.

Ladu Santos, a resident of neighboring Tombur center, said he had tested positive for malaria before the visit by the Chinese medics, but he could not find proper treatment because anti-malaria drugs had run out at the only primary health care center in Yapa center. "I am very happy that the Chinese medical team is visiting Lobonok. We lack many things, especially medical equipment," Santos told Xinhua during an interview.

In addition to providing free treatment to patients, the Chinese doctors also donated medical equipment, including medicines, food, and non-food items, to Lobonok Town Primary Health Care Center.

Christine Laurence Lado, who arrived in Lobonok Town to attend a funeral in Yapa center, said that upon learning of the presence of Chinese doctors, she rushed to the site of the medical camp to get treatment for allergic rhinitis. "We came here for the funeral, but we found doctors giving free treatment, and that is good for the people in this area. Old women are sick, and they cannot afford treatment. This place needs a hospital because the people are staying far away from Juba," Lado said.

Lado said she had sought medication from several doctors for her allergic rhinitis, but the condition persisted until she got treated by the Chinese medical team, stressing that she was amazed by the diverse specializations within the Chinese medical team.

James Ukung, who had been suffering from persistent joint and waist pain, was among elderly patients treated using traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). "I had a serious problem in my legs and part of my body, and that is why I was brought here. I was reeling in pain, but upon being treated by the traditional Chinese medicine doctors, the body pain has reduced," Ukung said.

Flora Keji Santo, a resident of Yapa center, said the visit by the Chinese medical team provided an opportunity for the sick to be treated, suggesting that the medical team should consider returning to Lobonok Town for another round of treatment.

Keji is among several patients who turned up with rheumatism disease, which affects joints, tendons, ligaments, bones, and muscles. "I have been suffering from rheumatism, and I also have back pain, but now I have got treatment, the pain has reduced," Keji said.

Isaac Loki, medical director of Lobonok Town Primary Health Care Center, said the health facility, which serves more than 15,000 people from neighboring villages, is understaffed and lacks adequate medical supplies and equipment.

Loki noted that the situation has worsened since June, when the government and donors announced the closing of the multi-million-dollar donor-funded health pooled fund.

"We are now six months without medical supplies at the moment; we lack tests, even basic malaria rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) are no longer available, and (we have) no injectable medication like Artemether and metro infusion," Loki said. "The lifesaving medicine is over, so I am so grateful to the Chinese medical team for supporting us, and we hope that this should not be the end."

Metro infusion helps prevent infections after surgery and is also used to treat dental infections, leg ulcers, and pressure sores.

Chen Si, team leader of the 11th batch of the Chinese medical team, said they were fully prepared for this medical camp in Lobonok Town, adding that they offered treatment alongside donation of rice, maize flour, cooking oil, washing soap, and sugar to the local community.

"We traveled for three hours to Lobonok to conduct this medical camp, and we spent two days providing consultations and medical treatment to the people of Lobonok. I believe that with this medical camp, we have contributed toward the improvement of the health and well-being of the people of Lobonok," Chen said.

Over the years, Chinese medical teams have made significant contributions to South Sudan's healthcare landscape. Chen said his team, which arrived in South Sudan last September, is very proud of the numerous successful surgeries, disease treatments, and public health campaigns that have been undertaken, adding that these efforts have strengthened South Sudan's healthcare capacity and improved the quality of life for many families.

James Wani, director general of the Ministry of Health in Central Equatoria State, praised Chinese doctors for providing free health services to the local community. "The Chinese medical team came here not only to treat our patients but also to provide us with a better understanding of modern medicine through training sessions for our medical doctors and nurses," Wani said.

In addition to daily diagnosis and treatment services, the Chinese medical team has trained local medical students, provided technical support to South Sudanese medical personnel, traveled to different counties to carry out 21 voluntary medical consultations, and provided free diagnosis and treatment services to people in remote areas.

According to the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan, more than 60,000 local people have received medical treatment from the Chinese medical teams, and more than 1,000 surgeries of various kinds have been performed by them over the past 12 years.

