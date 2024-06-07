Chinese medical team in Benin carries out free ophthalmology clinic

Xinhua) 15:02, June 07, 2024

A resident receives an eye screening during a free ophthalmology clinic organised by the 27th Chinese medical team in Benin, in Abomey, Benin, on June 6, 2024. The 27th batch of Chinese medical team in Benin carried out a free ophthalmology clinic at a hospital in Abomey on Thursday, providing local patients with eye screening and treatment services. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Residents receive an eye screening during a free ophthalmology clinic organised by the 27th Chinese medical team in Benin, in Abomey, Benin, on June 6, 2024. The 27th batch of Chinese medical team in Benin carried out a free ophthalmology clinic at a hospital in Abomey on Thursday, providing local patients with eye screening and treatment services. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

