Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital adds vascular surgery unit

Xinhua) 11:10, July 10, 2024

CONAKRY, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Guinean health authorities and the 30th Chinese medical mission have inaugurated a vascular surgery unit at the Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital in Conakry, the Guinean capital.

During the launch ceremony held Monday, Huang Wei, Chinese ambassador to Guinea, highly raised the contribution made by the Chinese medical team, and said that China is willing to deepen cooperation and add new impetus to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Guinea.

The new surgery unit will help better manage cardiovascular diseases in Guinea, where patients often seek treatment outside the country, said Mohamed Diane, director general of the Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony, the 30th Chinese medical mission donated medicine and medical supplies for neurosurgery, cardiology, vascular surgery and other specialty services at the hospital.

