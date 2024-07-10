Chinese medical team provides medical services for locals in Bissau
Chinese doctor He Yongjie treats wounds for a patient at the China-Guinea-Bissau Friendship Hospital in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
The 20th batch of Chinese medical team to Guinea-Bissau has been providing medical services for locals since May this year.
China has sent about 400 medical workers to Guinea-Bissau since 1976, treating more than 200,000 patients and performing about 8,000 surgeries.
Chinese doctor Chen Qiuyu reviews a patient's endoscopy report at the China-Guinea-Bissau Friendship Hospital in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Patients wait at the China-Guinea-Bissau Friendship Hospital in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Pang Yong (L), leader of the Chinese medical team, communicates with Ramalho Cunda, Director of the China-Guinea-Bissau Friendship Hospital, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Photos
