Chinese medical team expands traditional Chinese medicine awareness in Namibian schools

A local teacher (front) experiences acupuncture therapy during a lecture given by members of the 15th Chinese medical team at a private school in Windhoek, Namibia, Aug. 14, 2024. The 15th Chinese medical team to Namibia on Wednesday continued to promote traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), with the introduction of acupuncture to learners and staff members at Amazing Kids Private School in the Namibian capital of Windhoek. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

WINDHOEK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 15th Chinese medical team to Namibia on Wednesday continued to promote traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), with the introduction of acupuncture to learners and staff members at Amazing Kids Private School in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

Li Bangwei, the head of the 15th Chinese medical team, held an engaging lecture detailing acupuncture, a technique involving the insertion of needles at specific points on the body to promote healing. The presentation covered the history of acupuncture, its various uses, and the specific points targeted during treatment.

Acupuncture, which has been practiced in China for more than 2,000 years, aims to stimulate the body's natural healing process, said Li.

The lecture was supported by a video from Richard Kamwi, Namibia's former minister of health and social services who has extensive interactions with the Chinese people as well as the country itself. In the video, Kamwi discussed the benefits of acupuncture and urged the attendees to consider it a viable alternative for maintaining health.

Meanwhile, the lecture extended to a more hands-on approach, as the participants experienced the practice personally.

Jon Vreis, a staff member at the school who undertook an acupuncture session during the lecture, said in an interview with Xinhua that he found the therapy very intriguing.

"The explanations given to me are very thoughtful. Doctor Li explained very well what the uses of acupuncture are. I'm very fearful of needles and I never thought I'd have this experience, but I decided to challenge myself," he said.

He said the acupuncture was not as painful as he had expected. As the session went on, he found it very relaxing. He plans to revisit the medical team soon because he has been dealing with health issues since COVID-19 and the acupuncture has already made a difference.

Other participants in the lecture also joined the session, believing that consistently being acupunctured would yield desirable health results.

Acupuncture is currently one of the several traditional Chinese therapy techniques practiced in Namibia, with a bulk of sessions conducted at the TCM Clinic located at the Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek.

So far, China has dispatched a total of 15 medical teams to Namibia since 1996. The teams have been committed to assisting the health sector in Namibia while maintaining a friendship between the two countries.

