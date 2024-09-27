Chinese vice premier meets with Nepal's deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 09:04, September 27, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel in Beijing on Thursday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Nepal -- two nations linked by mountains and rivers -- have enjoyed lasting friendship, setting a fine example of equality and mutual benefits between countries of different sizes.

He said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China is ready to work with Nepal to deepen exchange and cooperation in various fields, build a high-quality Belt and Road, consolidate popular support for the bilateral friendship, and push China-Nepal relations to a higher level.

Paudel said that Nepal abides firmly by the one-China principle, supports China steadfastly in safeguarding its core interests, and hopes to strengthen its exchange of governance experience with China and deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

